Giants call-up Niko Lalos gets shoutout from LeBron James ahead of game

The Giants called up practice squad DT Niko Lalos ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. Oh, and he got a nice congratulatory tweet from The King, LeBron James.

Why would the greatest player in the world shoutout a practice squad call-up? Well, Lalos and James went to the same high school -- St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, OH. And James has always been loyal to those that reach new heights from his alma mater.

After his days playing for the Irish, Lalos went to Dartmouth and spent all four seasons playing in the Ivy League conference. He went undrafted and has now found his way to the Giants.

Wearing No. 57, Lalos will make his NFL debut when he steps on the field. But his day might have already been made with James showing him some love before kickoff.