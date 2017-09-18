Giants call up linebacker with B.J. Goodson hurt

The Giants listed three players as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Lions and a roster move they made on Monday afternoon may provide hints about the status of at least one of them.

The Giants announced that they have promoted linebacker Curtis Grant from the practice squad and released wide receiver Tavarres King to make room for him on the active roster.

Grant, who was waived on September 2, joins the team with B.J. Goodson questionable to play due to a shin injury and Keenan Robinson out with a concussion. His arrival may be a sign that Goodson will not play, something that would likely push Curtis Munson into the starting lineup.

King’s departure could also be taken as a sign that the Giants are hopeful that Odell Beckham will be able to play, although King was inactive last week along with Beckham so there may not be any association.