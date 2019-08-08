SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants struck gold with Mike Yastrzemski and now will turn to another former Orioles outfielder.

Joey Rickard was called up Thursday, along with reliever Sam Selman, as the Giants placed Steven Duggar on the IL with a left shoulder sprain and Shaun Anderson with a blister on his right middle finger.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rickard, 28, was claimed from the Orioles in June. He had a .304 OBP and .347 slugging percentage in 42 games with the Orioles but had been consistently productive for Triple-A Sacramento. Rickard had a .358/.406/.568 slash line for the River Cats with four homers and 15 doubles. He can play all three outfield spots, and his ability to handle center made him a better fit as the Giants looked to replace Duggar.

Duggar is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks and possibly much longer. His shoulder was actually separated on a diving catch Wednesday, although his surgically-repaired labrum is intact. Duggar will see Dr. Ken Akizuki on Thursday and the Giants will get a better timetable.

[RELATED: Giants promote Bart, Ramos, Hjelle to Double-A Richmond]

For now they'll turn to Rickard, who was chosen over Chris Shaw and Jaylin Davis. Selman returned a couple of days after being sent out. Anderson was pulled from his start Wednesday because of a blister but is expected to miss just one start.

Giants call up Joey Rickard after Steven Duggar, Shaun Anderson hit IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area