Giants call up Jalen Mayfield, Jaylon Thomas with three offensive linemen out Sunday

The Giants reached down to the practice squad to shore up their ailing offensive line.

The team announced that they have elevated Jalen Mayfield and Jaylon Thomas for Sunday's game in Miami. Tackle Andrew Thomas, guard Shane Lemieux, and center John Michael Schmitz were all ruled out on Friday.

Mayfield was a Falcons third-round pick in 2021 and he started all 16 games as a rookie before spending all of the 2022 season on injured reserve. He was released by the Falcons ahead of final cuts in August and signed with the Giants a short time later.

Thomas was undrafted out of SMU this year. He spent time with the Ravens before signing with the Giant.