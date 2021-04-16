Giants call up Camilo Doval, hard-throwing right-hander, for debut

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Pavlovic
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Giants to get first MLB look at exciting right-hander Doval originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With an open roster spot for at least a few days, the Giants will take a first look at one of their most exciting relief prospects. 

Right-hander Camilo Doval was called up Friday morning to replace Johnny Cueto, who has a lat strain, on the active roster. The Giants will activate Alex Wood to join the rotation Sunday, but they had an extra spot for a couple of games against the Miami  Marlins and Doval will get a chance to make his MLB debut and light up the radar gun in a big league park.

Doval, a tall and lanky 23-year-old was put on the 40-man roster in the offseason so the Giants wouldn't lose him in the Rule 5 Draft, and he will appear on a big league roster without ever even pitching in Double-A or Triple-A. The Giants were impressed by his work in the instructional league and he had a solid spring before being sent to their alternate site in Sacramento earlier this month. 

RELATED: Posey's pregame routine could be reason for hot start

Doval has a fastball that sits in the upper 90s and regularly hits triple-digits, and he complements it with a developing slider. During the spring, manager Gabe Kapler often mentioned Doval as a standout in the bullpens and complimented his "loose and whippy" delivery.

"The biggest key is being in the zone," Kapler said. "He's not the type of pitcher, given his stuff, that has to live on the corners or the top or the bottom rail. He just has to be in the zone and put hitters on the defensive."

The Giants will move Logan Webb back into the rotation next week to take Cueto's spot, leaving the bullpen with just two right-handers. Doval will get at least a couple of days to prove that he should stick around as the third one. 

Download and subscribe to the Giants Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Giants' Johnny Cueto to go on 10-day IL with Grade 1 lat strain

    Logan Webb likely will slide back into the Giants' rotation with Johnny Cueto going on the Injured List.

  • Cubs' David Ross has hilarious strategy for Ronald Acuña Jr.

    Braves outfielder Ronald Acua Jr. is on fire at the plate to start the season, but Cubs manager David Ross may have the ultimate strategy for how to pitch against him.

  • Cubs’ Ryan Tepera: Baseball has become ‘soft,’ he sent ‘message’

    Major League Baseball issued Ryan Tepera a three-game suspension and undisclosed fine after determining Tepera had intentionally thrown at Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff.

  • Cueto sharp until lat tightness in 6th, Giants blank Reds

    Johnny Cueto’s performance Wednesday ideally would have ended with a tip of his cap. Instead, it left the Giants shrugging their shoulders in uncertainty and wringing their hands with anxiety. Cueto pitched neatly into the sixth inning before exiting with a tight lat muscle, and the Giants finished off the Cincinnati Reds 3-0.

  • Mets-Rockies postponed due to snow, to be made up Saturday as part of doubleheader

    After Friday night's postponement against the Rockies, the Mets have played eight games this season and had seven games postponed.

  • Steelers players 10th group skipping in-person workouts

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have become the 10th group of NFL players to say they won't be attending in-person voluntary offseason workouts. With a post through the NFL Players Association, the Steelers joined the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, Broncos, Seahawks, Giants, Bears, Raiders, Lions, Browns, and Patriots in declaring their intent to skip the sessions that can begin on Monday.

  • Ryan Kalil: Jets didn’t let Sam Darnold evolve or make decisions on his own

    Sam Darnold did not perform as hoped during his three seasons with the Jets and the quarterback is now with the Panthers after they sent three draft picks to the AFC East team in a trade. That move is a bet that Darnold’s troubles were based more on the situation he was in rather than [more]

  • Golden Knights goal support differs for goaltenders

    As the Vegas Golden Knights enter the home stretch, coach Peter DeBoer could find himself in another goaltending quandary.

  • Price earns 1st regular-season save, Dodgers top Rockies 7-5

    Justin Turner and Max Muncy each hit a three-run homer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 7-5 on Thursday night as David Price earned his first regular-season save. Muncy’s two-out drive in the seventh inning off reliever Yency Almonte (0-1) gave the defending World Series champions a 6-5 lead on the way to their sixth straight victory. Price pitched out of trouble in the ninth, striking out two, as the Dodgers gave regular closer Kenley Jansen a breather.

  • Joe Thomas makes emphatic prediction for 49ers draft pick

    Joe Thomas knows Kyle Shanahan well enough to declare that the San Francisco 49ers will pick Ohio State QB Justin Fields in the NFL draft.

  • MLB Power Rankings: Red Sox rise after surprisingly strong start

    How do the Red Sox stack up with the rest of the league after their hot start to the 2021 season? Justin Leger power ranks all 30 MLB teams halfway through April.

  • Robert Woods will switch to No. 2 ‘right away’ if rule is approved

    Fans who have a Robert Woods jersey might need a new one if the NFL lets receivers wear single-digit numbers.

  • Cubs Talk Podcast: How Cubs offense became historically bad

    David Kaplan, Maddie Lee and Gordon Wittenmyer break down the continued woes of the Cubs offense and who is to blame for it being not just bad, but historically bad.

  • Robert Woods says Rams offense is ‘looking loaded once again’

    Robert Woods is excited to have Matthew Stafford in a Rams uniform.

  • Dan Evans follows stunning Novak Djokovic upset with three-set triumph over David Goffin

    Dan Evans might be well advised to make the short walk from Monte Carlo Country Club to Monaco’s famous casino, because everything he touches right now is turning to gold. After Thursday’s career-best win over world No1 Novak Djokovic, Evans faced David Goffin on Friday in a high-quality quarter-final. The two of them traded blows until they were coated in red clay granules, and resembled the survivors of a mid-Western dust storm. Goffin had all the pedigree, including three previous appearances at this stage of the Monte Carlo Masters. But it was Evans who dragged himself over the line. He let out a mighty roar when Goffin’s final forehand flew wide, concluding his 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 victory after 2hr 41min. “I was probably a little lucky to come through,” said Evans afterwards, as he spoke to Amazon Prime’s studio pundits. He might have been thinking about all the break points he saved: 15 in total, from Goffin’s 17 opportunities. This was a triumph of willpower and positive thinking as much as courtcraft. And perhaps the most impressive detail is that Evans arrived in Monaco on a losing streak of four tight matches he could have won, including a psychologically crushing reverse against 19-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti in which he had held four match points.

  • Peter King ‘mind boggled’ by Carson Wentz behavior in Eagles exit

    On the Eagle Eye podcast, NBCs Football Night in America reporter Peter King is pointing the fingers at Carson Wentz himself for the deuteriation his relationship with the franchise, saying he was 'mind-boggled' but the quarterbacks behavior.

  • Giants’ Cueto goes on 10-day injured list with lat strain

    San Francisco Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained lat muscle.

  • Did Kyle Shanahan already say who 49ers will draft?

    San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan might've already dropped hints on who the 49ers will pick No. 3 overall.

  • Mets News: Phillies finale postponed, updates on Carlos Carrasco and J.D. Davis

    The Mets' series finale with the Phillies was postponed due to bad weather, while Luis Rojas gave an update on the injuries of Carlos Carrasco and J.D. Davis.

  • How a broken painting captured Jackie Robinson's unbreakable spirit

    Jackie Robinson's role as leader in baseball and the civil rights movement served as the inspiration for a painting unveiled at the Negro Leagues Museum.