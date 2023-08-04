Giants C John Michael Schmitz focused on being 'loud and urgent' in battle for starting job

New York Giants rookie center John Michael Schmitz speaks to the media after practice at training camp. / SNY

Giants rookie center John Michael Schmitz was sporting a bit of blood on his right hand while he spoke to members of the media after practice Friday. But who was the source of the blood -- was it his or from a member of the highly touted defensive line he faces each day in training camp?

“Could be both,” Schmitz answered with a laugh.

Off the field, the rookie has been described as a great person and a good presence in the locker room. But when he's on it, his former head coach at Minnesota PJ Fleck called him a "nasty, nasty human being."

“When you strap up, when the pads come on, it’s kinda just a click,” the center said about Fleck’s comments. “A click of just something that, I dunno, it kinda just comes natural now. I don’t know how to say it.”

And while New York’s second-round draft pick has only been strapping on the pads for a few days at camp, he has spent much of his time working with the first-team offense, especially after veteran J.C. Hassenauer was lost to a long-term injury. But winning being Big Blue’s Week 1 starter wasn’t his top goal entering camp.

“I would say the main goal was to help out the New York Giants in any way possible, to succeed at their goal, if it was starting, if it was… just having an impact, that’s all I would say,” Schmitz said.

And even early in camp, the rookie isn’t letting himself lose sight of working to improve by thinking about what it would mean to start when the season opens Sept. 10 on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys.

“No jobs are won [now], we’re just a couple days into... camp,” Schmitz said. “Right now my focus is to just to continue to keep getting better each and every day. And gain that trust of that O-line room and that offense to just prove that I can be out there and I can make the calls and be urgent with it.”

He added that his focus is on improving communication with the offense, building up cohesion in the offensive line, getting to know his teammates better, and keying in on the one aspect of his game that he wants to work on for a given practice, whether it be a “technique, could be just a mental standpoint of it.”

In Friday’s practice, Schmitz said his main focus was “to be loud and be urgent upfront… the main thing for me is to just communicate upfront and make sure everybody’s on the same page.”

And with each practice, the rookie said he is getting more comfortable with that aspect of his game.

“I’d say each and every day just gain more confidence out there,” the 24-year-old said. “I just keep getting more confident in my calls, just putting the offensive line in a position to succeed out there. And me and [quarterback Daniel Jones] seeing things the same way as an offense.”