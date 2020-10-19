Giants get an encouraging injury update on C.J. Board

The Giants got an encouraging injury update on wide receiver C.J. Board, after he was carted off the field on Sunday on his way to being evaluated for a neck injury.

Board, who was released from the hospital on Sunday night, suffered only a concussion during Sunday's collision, reports Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Board was injured on Sunday after taking a big hit over the middle from Washington safety Deshazor Everett in the third quarter.



He had been looking to make the catch on a low throw from quarterback Daniel Jones as Everett arrived at the same time as the ball. The two collided, and Board clearly got the worst of it.

The 26-year-old Board remained down for several minutes as he was attended to by team doctors, before he was immobilized and was evaluated for a neck injury. FOX reported during the game broadcast that Board had suffered a concussion and a sprained neck, according to the Giants, but was awake and moving his extremities.