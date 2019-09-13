As Giants say bye to Bruce Bochy, uncertainty surrounds coaching staff

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Madison Bumgarner sign outside the Second Street entrance at Oracle Park has been replaced by an even bigger one honoring his longtime manager. On the left field wall, there's a picture of Bochy tipping his cap with a message -- "Thank you Boch!" -- that's popping up all around the ballpark.

The next two homestands for the Giants largely will be about honoring Bochy, and for good reason. But there are others who are possibly coming to the end of the line, too.

The Giants on Tuesday let go of eight pro scouts, including a few men who had been with the organization for a long time. Farhan Zaidi is assessing the amateur scouting staff and the front office he inherited, and when the season ends, he will sit down with members of Bochy's staff.

The coaching staff was all signed through 2019, and with a new manager coming in, it's unclear how many -- if any -- familiar faces will return. That's been a topic of discussion in the clubhouse at points this summer, but Zaidi, who spoke about the scouting changes Tuesday, said he didn't want to dive into coaching staff decisions quite yet.

"I think it's different when these guys are kind of working through the day-to-day grind of the season," he said. "For a good number of our pro scouts, most of their work was done. The timetable is a little different ... I don't want to get too into that. Obviously, we've got some games left and these guys are still kind of grinding every day. I'm sure I'll sit down with all of them individually and hopefully with all of our players as well."

A new manager traditionally brings in his own people, so this could be a tense time for some longtime Giants, including a few who helped the organization win championships. Third base coach Ron Wotus is in his 32nd year with the organization, first base coach Jose Alguacil is at 13 seasons, and bench coach Hensley Meulens is finishing his 10th. Pitching coach Curt Young and hitting coach Alonzo Powell both are relatively new, having come on last season. Matt Herges, the bullpen coach, and Rick Schu, the assistant hitting coach, are also at two seasons. Shawon Dunston, who handles video reviews, is in his 11th season.

While most of the attention in October will be paid to the manager search, Zaidi has another key hire to make. He was brought on so late last offseason that he didn't have a chance to hire a general manager, but he said he will again put a list together and expects to hold interviews. There is no guarantee that the Giants actually will hire a GM. The Dodgers never replaced Zaidi when he left that role.

"Whether we wind up hiring someone or not will just be a question of whether we find the right person," he said.

