Giants butcher great scoring opportunity at end of first half

There are reasons why teams lose more than they win. If you are looking for an example, the New York Giants provide a perfect one at the end of the first half of their game with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

The Giants were up 6-0 and had a first down after a Buffalo penalty at the Bills’ 1 with 14 seconds left.

They did not have any timeouts. So, you call a pass play into the end zone and live to try again if it fails.

Brian Daboll’s team opted for a running play with Saquon Barkley, who was stuffed by the Bills’ defense.

Buffalo was in no rush to get off the pile and the seconds ticked away.

The clock hit 0:00 before the Giants had a chance to snap the ball and spike it.

The Giants run the ball with 14 seconds left and no timeouts, get stuffed, and the half ends before they can get another play off. What a terrible terrible result for the Giants pic.twitter.com/Yis8BfVEhc — CFBBlueprint (@CFBBluePrint) October 16, 2023

Cris Collinsworth on NBC speculated Tyrod Taylor checked off the play by tapping his helmet.

Daboll was asked by NBC’s Melissa Stark about the turn of events and declined comment because his mind wasn’t into it after the butchering of a great chance.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire