Giants' Buster Posey describes biggest MLB change since rookie season

SAN FRANCISCO -- On a comfortable evening on Sept. 11, 2009, the world was introduced to 22-year-old Buster Posey.

His debut would have him striking out against the Dodgers' Hiroki Kuroda, but the Giants' top prospect would have another chance against the team once again. This time, in Los Angeles.

He went in to pinch hit for Eli Whiteside in the seventh inning and take over at catcher. Despite grounding out against Jon Garland in his first at-bat of the game, he would later hit a single to right field off Jeff Weaver,

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That was 11 seasons and six All-Star selections ago. The game has changed quite a bit since then, Posey said.

"I think the easiest one to point to is the overall velocity from pitchers," Posey told NBC Sports Bay Area in early February. "It's just really jumped from the time I came up at the end of '09, '10, '11, even -- '12 maybe. It used to be your four-five guys were maybe a 90-92 guy that pitched on the corners, changed speeds well, but now your four-five guys or maybe a guy that's a little bit more raw, throws 96 to 100, so it's just a different approach to what works."

Despite the increase in velocity for the pitchers during the latter parts of the rotation, Posey's numbers never seemed to dip until recent years. He believes pitching has a lot to do with why we're seeing an uptick in balls going over the fence from hitters.

"I do think that's some of the reason why we're seeing more damage, more homers, because it's not as much about pitching to corners," Posey said.

Posey would earn NL Rookie of the Year honors in 2010, the following season of his highly-anticipated debut. He would also be in MVP talks after hitting .305/.357/.505 with 18 home runs in 108 games.

In addition to those All-Star selections, Posey would earn three World Series rings, four Silver Slugger Awards and a batting title in 2012 when he had the highest average (.336) in the league at the time.

Story continues

He was never one to lead MLB in home runs, but has his sights set on that accomplishment in the upcoming season along with everyone else.

[RELATED: Mike Krukow believes Giants shouldn't call-up Bart to be backup]

"Hopefully, I can jump on that homer train a little bit this year myself," he laughed.

Posey, despite seeing some new changes in the game, sticks to the old school way. Not just because of the fact he sports a flip phone to limit distractions, but it appears he still respects the way the game was played back then.

Giants' Buster Posey describes biggest MLB change since rookie season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area