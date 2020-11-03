Giants-Buccaneers Week 8: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

The New York Giants were expected to be blown out of the water on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it was a blown call that ultimately saved Tom Brady & Co.

However, that matters not as the Giants now fall to 1-7 on the season and find themselves in line for another high draft pick. Frustration is beginning to boil over for some, but that’s a topic for another day.

Here’s a look at the snap counts that attributed to the Giants’ seventh loss of the season.

View photos

View photos

Offensive snaps: 74

Defensive snaps: 70

Special teams snaps: 27

After being called up from the practice squad, veteran running back Alfred Morris saw a pretty good chunk of snaps and carries — right on par with veteran Dion Lewis. And how about fullback Eli Penny? The guy sees a small handful of snaps each week and makes an impact every time. When will he get more playing time?

On the defensive side of the ball, rookie cornerback Darnay Holmes saw plenty of snaps coming off his injury, while rookie linebacker Carter Coughlin made his presence felt with just four snaps.

Also, Jabaal Sheard and Trent Harris took a good amount of snaps and seem to be working their way into more significant roles.