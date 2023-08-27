Giants’ Bryce Ford-Wheaton out for season with torn ACL

The New York Giants saw eight players go down with an injury on Saturday night against the New York Jets and only one returned.

Of the other seven, rookie wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton suffered the most significant injury.

Meeting with reporters during a Zoom call on Saturday, Giants head coach revealed that Ford-Wheaton had suffered a torn ACL and was placed on injured reserve (IR). He will miss the remainder of the season.

More to come…

