Dan Benton
·1 min read
Giants’ Bryan Cox ran DL drills at Florida pro day

While New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll attended the TCU pro day on Thursday, the team had other scouts and assistants spread out around the country.

One of those assistants was Bryan Cox, who ran the defensive line drills at the Florida pro day.

Among those participating was his son, Brenton Cox Jr., the 6-foot-3, 251-pound outside linebacker prospect who is widely expected to be a late-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Other prospects who participated in pro day drills on Thursday include linebacker Amari Burney, defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr., wide receivers Jordan Pouncey and Justin Shorter, and quarterback Anthony Richardson, among others.

Although Cox was trained on the defensive linemen, there’s no way he missed the performance of Richardson, who absolutely stole the show.

Having so many Giants assistants run pro day drills this offseason is going to greatly benefit Schoen and the team come draft time.

