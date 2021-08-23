Giants-Browns preseason Week 2: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

The New York Giants fell to the Cleveland Browns, 17-13, on Sunday afternoon following a week of joint practices between the two teams.

Starters on both sides were held out of the game, giving way to reserve and depth players — some of whom will soon be cut as roster trimming continues across the NFL.

Giants fall to Browns: Winners, losers and those in between

There were some positives and there were some negatives, all of which will be broken downs in the coming days.

Here’s a look at the snap counts that attributed to the Giants’ second loss of the new year.

Offensive snaps: 63

Defensive snaps: 65

Special teams snaps: 21

Wide receiver Matt Cole took more snaps on defense than he did on offense, which was an interesting development. Meanwhile, several depth guys got a heavy workload as evaluations continue.