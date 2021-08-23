Giants-Browns preseason Week 2: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The New York Giants fell to the Cleveland Browns, 17-13, on Sunday afternoon following a week of joint practices between the two teams.
Starters on both sides were held out of the game, giving way to reserve and depth players — some of whom will soon be cut as roster trimming continues across the NFL.
List
Giants fall to Browns: Winners, losers and those in between
There were some positives and there were some negatives, all of which will be broken downs in the coming days.
Here’s a look at the snap counts that attributed to the Giants’ second loss of the new year.
Offensive snaps: 63
Defensive snaps: 65
Special teams snaps: 21
Wide receiver Matt Cole took more snaps on defense than he did on offense, which was an interesting development. Meanwhile, several depth guys got a heavy workload as evaluations continue.