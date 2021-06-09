Breaking News:

Giants, Browns will have joint practices this summer

Josh Alper
·1 min read

Wide receiver Odell Beckham didn’t get a chance to face his former team when the Browns paid a visit to the Giants in Week 15 last season, but he’ll have a chance to see some familiar faces this summer.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday that the team will hold joint practices with the Giants in August. The Browns will host the practices before hosting the Giants in a preseason game on August 22.

The amount of work Beckham will do during that practice probably won’t be known for a while. He missed last year’s game and eight others after tearing his ACL and his rehab may not have progressed to a full workload when the Giants head to Ohio.

One of the players the Giants acquired from the Browns in the 2019 trade will also be at the practices. Safety Jabrill Peppers remains with the team, but guard Kevin Zeitler was released this offseason and defensive end Olivier Vernon, who went to the Browns along with Beckham, is currently a free agent.

