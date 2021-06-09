Giants, Browns will hold two joint practices prior to preseason game

Odell Beckham Jr. could be back practicing with the New York Giants during training camp in August … kind of.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski informed reporters on Wednesday that his team will conduct two joint practices with the Giants ahead of their Week 2 preseason game on August 22. That would represent the first time Beckham takes the field against his former team after missing the previous game due to injury (if he’s able to).

Stefanski says Browns will have two joint practices with the Giants before they meet Week 2 in the preseason. — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) June 9, 2021

The joint practices could possibly be the first of two the Giants hold in August. There have also been talks about conducting joint practices will Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots, although those plans had not been finalized as of mid-May.

Each set of joint practices would have to satisfy league protocols before being approved.

If the Giants and Browns are cleared, it will make for several interesting storylines. In addition to Beckham, Giants safety Jabrill Peppers will also get to practice against his former team while brothers, Greedy Williams and Rodarius Williams, will potentially share the field for the first time as pros.

How much work Beckham is actually able to put in remains to be seen. He suffered a torn ACL last season and may not be cleared for on-field work when the Giants and Browns practice. Ditto his close friend, running back Saquon Barkley.

Either way, it’s clear Giants head coach Joe Judge is a fan of joint practices and we may even see them do it three weeks in a row beginning with the New York Jets. There were also rumors of Giants-Tennessee Titans joint practices last year before COVID-19 shut down the preseason.