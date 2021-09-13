Giants-Broncos Week 1: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

The New York Giants opened the 2021 regular-season the same way they’ve opened 10 of the past 11 seasons: with a crushing loss.

The Denver Broncos came to MetLife Stadium on Sunday and with fans in attendance for the first time since 2019, wiped the floor with the G-Men and laughed while doing it.

It was an embarrassing showing for the Giants from top to bottom and no one — not even Joe Judge — should or will escape the criticism.

Here’s a look at the snap counts that contributed to the 27-13 whooping.

Offensive snaps: 61

Defensive snaps: 66

Special teams snaps: 19

Right out of the gate, the five snaps for rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney and 29 snaps for running back Saquon Barkley stand out. Each likely anticipated a larger role even if not a full one.

Defensively, safety Jabrill Peppers took just 30 snaps. There was no indication that he was injured, so that will be something to keep an eye on.

Additionally, after a strong summer, Carter Coughlin getting just four defensive snaps raises an eyebrow.