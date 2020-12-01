Giants bringing in Joe Webb for a visit

Daniel Jones may not be able to play this week and the Giants are looking at depth options at quarterback as a result.

Monday brought word that Alex Tanney is coming in for a visit with the team he was with for the last couple of years. Tuesday’s transaction wire brings word that Joe Webb is also visiting with the team.

Webb spent time on the Lions practice squad earlier this year and spent last season on injured reserve. His last regular season action came with the Texans in 2018. Webb did not throw a pass for Houston that season and last threw one for the Bills in 2017. Webb but did see time as a wide receiver — two catches for 13 yards — and made three tackles on special teams.

He’s seen more time in those roles than at quarterback since starting a 2012 playoff game for the Vikings and also returned kicks for the Panthers while Dave Gettleman was their General Manager. The ability to play different spots might be appealing as an addition to a depth chart that has Colt McCoy and practice-squad member Clayton Thorson behind Jones.

