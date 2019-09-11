Giants bringing back wideout T.J. Jones

With wide receiver Sterling Shepard in the concussion protocol, the Giants are adding some depth at the position.

According to Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, the Giants are re-signing wide receiver T.J. Jones.

The former Lions wideout was with them in the preseason, and gives them a known commodity while they wait for Shepard to get well.

Shepard only missed one snap in the opener, and reported symptoms after the loss to Dallas.