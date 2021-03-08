Giants bringing back TE Levine Toilolo on pay cut for 2021 NFL season

Levine Toilolo catches a pass during practice

The Giants have restructured the contract of veteran TE Levine Toilolo, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Toilolo was scheduled to make $2.95 million in 2021, but he'll be taking a pay cut now. Many speculated that he would be outright released because he is in the final year of his deal with the team and there was no dead cap money in doing so.

However, GM Dave Gettleman and the Giants clearly value the 6-foot-8, 268-pound Toilolo, who primarily serves as a blocking tight end with Evan Engram and Kaden Smith on the 2020 roster catching passes most of the time.



But Toilolo's Pro Football Focus blocking grades weren't anything crazy last season -- he had a 58.6 in the pass block and a run grade of 57.2.

Toilolo hauled in five catches on six targets for 46 yards as well.