Giants bringing back TE Levine Toilolo on pay cut for 2021 NFL season

Scott Thompson
·1 min read
Levine Toilolo catches a pass during practice
The Giants have restructured the contract of veteran TE Levine Toilolo, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Toilolo was scheduled to make $2.95 million in 2021, but he'll be taking a pay cut now. Many speculated that he would be outright released because he is in the final year of his deal with the team and there was no dead cap money in doing so.

However, GM Dave Gettleman and the Giants clearly value the 6-foot-8, 268-pound Toilolo, who primarily serves as a blocking tight end with Evan Engram and Kaden Smith on the 2020 roster catching passes most of the time.

But Toilolo's Pro Football Focus blocking grades weren't anything crazy last season -- he had a 58.6 in the pass block and a run grade of 57.2.

Toilolo hauled in five catches on six targets for 46 yards as well.

    It was a heroic effort by Lee Westwood, as he tried to become oldest ever UK winner on the PGA Tour. But ultimately the evergreen 47-year-old was left to rue a short missed putt on the 16th to lose the Arnold Palmer Invitational to Bryson DeChambeau. Motivated by a text message from a Tiger Woods, the 27-year-old, came through. The reigning US Open champion was forced to hole a six-footer on the last at Bay Hill to prevail by one from the brave Englishman. It was a difficult afternoon in Orlando, with winds gusting and the greens crisping up. DeChambeau, that revolutionary character, was again showing he has the guile as well as the length. “I spoke to Tiger yesterday and we talked about just keep fighting no matter what happens and play boldly like Mr Palmer,” he said.