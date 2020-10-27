Giants bring WR Corey Coleman back to practice squad, promote LB Trent Harris to active roster

As the Giants returned to the practice field for the first time since Thursday’s 22-21 loss to the Eagles, the team announced a number of roster moves on Tuesday.

Most notably, wide receiver Corey Coleman has returned to the team’s practice squad. Coleman, 26, played eight games with the Giants in 2018 but then missed all of 2019 with a torn ACL that he suffered during the team’s first training camp practice.

He re-signed with the Giants on a one-year deal this offseason but was released in early September.



The former Cleveland Browns’ first-round pick has 61 career NFL catches for 789 yards and five touchdowns, but he also showed promise as a kick returner for the Giants, returning 24 kicks for 617 yards in 2018.

Defensive back Motre Hartage and tight end Rysen John were also added to the Big Blue practice squad, while center Javon Patterson was released from the practice squad.

The Giants also promoted linebacker Trent Harris from the practice squad to the active roster.

He’d previously been elevated from the practice squad for games against Washington (though he did not see the field) and the Eagles (played nine special teams snaps).