Giants bring road slide into matchup against the Rays

San Francisco Giants (5-9, fourth in the NL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (8-6, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (0-1, 4.86 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Rays: Ryan Pepiot (1-1, 4.63 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -111, Rays -108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will look to break their five-game road slide in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has an 8-6 record overall and a 4-4 record in home games. The Rays have a 4-0 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco has a 5-9 record overall and a 2-6 record on the road. The Giants are 3-0 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Caballero has three doubles, a home run and six RBI while hitting .341 for the Rays. Harold Ramirez is 15-for-43 with a double over the past 10 games.

Michael Conforto leads the Giants with three home runs while slugging .560. Patrick Bailey is 9-for-31 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Giants: 3-7, .220 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Giants: Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Hjelle: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.