Giants to bring in QB Joe Webb for free agent visit

Joe Webb with Houston

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported on Tuesday that the Giants are hosting a free agent visit for QB Joe Webb.

Webb spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and Detroit Lions. Webb was a Panther while Giants GM Dave Gettleman was in Carolina.

The visit is in case Daniel jones' hamstring rehab doesn't go smoothly, according to Vacchiano.

Webb is the second quarterback the Giants are bringing in - they were planning to bring in former Giant Alex Tanney for a visit, as well.

With Jones' injury, Colt McCoy is currently slated to start Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.