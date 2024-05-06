Giants bring back Grand Slam winner Scott Conway

Scott Conway has signed with the Belfast Giants for the 2024/25 season [Press Eye]

The Belfast Giants have re-signed Grand Slam winner Scott Conway, further proof if it were needed that one season without a trophy is one too many.

The announcement comes after the Giants brought back former Elite League MVP, JJ Piccinich last week.

After their run of three Elite League titles, four Challenge Cups and a Play-off championship since 2018 that culminated with the Grand Slam in 2023, the Giants surrendered the three trophies to the Sheffield Steelers last season.

Finishing third in the league and runners-up in the Play-offs would classify as a successful season for many clubs....but not in Belfast.

Barely two weeks into the off-season, the Giants have shown they mean business by signing Conway and Piccinich.

Conway first joined the Giants for the 2021/22 season, during which he scored an astonishing 101 total points in 69 games in all competitions, helping the Giants claim the Elite League and Challenge Cup double.

The following season, Conway’s tally was even more impressive, notching 116 total points in 72 games in all competitions, going on to be named EIHL forward of the year and playing an integral role in steering the Giants towards their first treble in history.

Conway played in Slovakia last season for HK Dukla Trenčín and his scoring form continued as he recorded 42 total points in 47 games, helping the three-time Slovakian champions reach their domestic play-offs.

JJ Piccinich is back for a second spell with the Belfast Giants [Press Eye]

During his first spell with the Giants, Piccinich racked up 97 total points in 65 games and his contribution led to him being named the 2021/22 Elite League player of the year, registering the most assists, goals, and total points throughout the season as he helped the Giants win their sixth EIHL league title and fourth Challenge Cup.

Both players are huge fan favourites but two big signings does not make a summer. Finding complementary players to play with Conway and Piccinich will be the next challenge for Keefe and General Manager Steve Thornton.

But this is a pretty amazing start to their recruitment and will only galvanise the Giants fanbase that averaged over 6,500 for every home game.

Suddenly last season seems like a very distant memory.

September, and the new campaign, can't come soon enough.