Giants bring back Alex Tanney

The Giants made it through Thursday night’s game without a third-string quarterback, but they won’t have to make it through the weekend with just Daniel Jones and Eli Manning on the roster.

The team announced on Friday that they have re-signed Alex Tanney a day after releasing him. They waived running back Austin Walter in a corresponding move.

Walter was promoted from the practice squad on Thursday to provide depth behind Jon Hilliman with Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman out of the lineup. He played one snap in the 35-21 loss to the Patriots. The move shows some confidence that they’ll have at least one of the two backs in the lineup for their Week Seven home game against the Cardinals.

Tanney is in his second season with the Giants. He has not taken a regular season snap with the team.