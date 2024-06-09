Giants bring 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Rangers

San Francisco Giants (32-33, third in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (30-34, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Keaton Winn (0-0); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 2.70 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -161, Giants +135; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the Texas Rangers.

Texas has a 15-17 record in home games and a 30-34 record overall. The Rangers are 20-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Francisco has a 32-33 record overall and a 15-19 record in road games. Giants hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has five doubles, 13 home runs and 30 RBI while hitting .271 for the Rangers. Josh Smith is 12-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Matt Chapman has 17 doubles and eight home runs while hitting .240 for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 14-for-35 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .239 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Giants: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Corey Seager: day-to-day (hamstring), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), Marco Luciano: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.