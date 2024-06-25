Giants bring 1-0 series lead over Cubs into game 2

Chicago Cubs (37-42, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (37-42, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-0); Giants: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Chicago Cubs.

San Francisco is 37-42 overall and 21-17 at home. The Giants have a 24-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago has gone 15-24 in road games and 37-42 overall. The Cubs are 25-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heliot Ramos leads the Giants with 10 home runs while slugging .534. Patrick Bailey is 13-for-36 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Christopher Morel leads the Cubs with 15 home runs while slugging .393. Ian Happ is 11-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .253 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by six runs

Cubs: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Giants: Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (side), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (right forearm strain), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

