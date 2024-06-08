Giants bring 1-0 series lead over Rangers into game 2

San Francisco Giants (31-33, third in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (30-33, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Blake Snell (0-0); Rangers: Andrew Heaney (2-6, 3.99 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -124, Rangers +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the Texas Rangers with a 1-0 series lead.

Texas has a 30-33 record overall and a 15-16 record at home. The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .242.

San Francisco has a 31-33 record overall and a 14-19 record on the road. The Giants have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .318.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 13 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs while hitting .264 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 13-for-37 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Michael Conforto has seven doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 14-for-35 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .246 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Giants: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Corey Seager: day-to-day (hamstring), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (groin), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), Marco Luciano: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.