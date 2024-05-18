Giants bring 1-0 series advantage over Rockies into game 2

Colorado Rockies (15-29, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (21-25, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ty Blach (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Giants: Kyle Harrison (3-1, 3.42 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -192, Rockies +160; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 1-0.

San Francisco is 13-10 in home games and 21-25 overall. The Giants have a 13-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Colorado has a 6-17 record in road games and a 15-29 record overall. The Rockies are 4-8 in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Giants lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada leads the Giants with 16 extra base hits (eight doubles, a triple and seven home runs). Michael Conforto is 11-for-31 with a double, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has six home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI while hitting .309 for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 15-for-44 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.45 ERA, even run differential

Rockies: 7-3, .291 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jung Hoo Lee: 10-Day IL (arm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Patrick Bailey: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Austin Slater: 7-Day IL (concussion), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (adductor), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Elias Diaz: day-to-day (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

