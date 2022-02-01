Giants: Brian Flores was a serious candidate, we hired the coach we felt was most qualified

The Giants have issued a statement in response to a lawsuit filed by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on Tuesday.

Flores is suing the NFL, the Giants, and other clubs for racial discrimination. Among his allegations is that the Giants interviewed him for their head coaching opening last week after they had already decided to hire Brian Daboll. Flores’ suit includes text messages from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick ahead of that interview congratulating him on getting the job and Belichick’s later admission that he had misread another text about Daboll being the Giants’ choice.

Flores contends that the interview was a sham, but the Giants responded by saying that Flores was a serious candidate for the job.

“We are pleased and confident with the process that resulted in the hiring of Brian Daboll,” the statement said. “We interviewed an impressive and diverse group of candidates. The fact of the matter is, Brian Flores was in the conversation to be our head coach until the eleventh hour. Ultimately, we hired the individual we felt was most qualified to be our next head coach.”

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo also interviewed for the Giants before Daboll was hired. Frazier and Graham are Black and the NFL’s Rooney Rule requires teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for head coaching openings but Flores’ suit contends that they were not under real consideration for the job.

