Giants’ Brian Daboll wears Damar Hamlin hat to press conference (video)

Giants head coach Brian Daboll, like many around the NFL this week, took time to acknowledge and send thoughts to the Bills and Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin is slowly taking positive steps after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday during a NFL game against the Bengals. However, he remains in critical condition.

Prior to speaking to the media for the first time since the 24-year-old’s incident, Daboll made sure to show his support for Hamlin. He wore a Giants hat with Hamlin’s No. 3.

Daboll opened his Wednesday press conference noting Hamlin and the Bills. He discussed his relationship he built with Hamlin during his tenure with the team prior to joining the Giants.

Brian Daboll begins his media availability today with an emotional statement in support of Damar Hamlin, his family, and the Buffalo Bills: pic.twitter.com/qesYIgQluK — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) January 4, 2023

