Giants, Brian Daboll wants fans to create ‘White Out’ on Monday night

When the New York Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys this coming Monday night, they will be wearing their all-white color rush uniforms. And they’ll be seeking some solidarity with the fans.

“This Monday night we’re wearing the all whites and I expect the fans to be in all white,” safety Julian Love said on the Tuesday edition of Good Morning Football.

Shortly after Love’s reveal, Giants head coach Brian Daboll sent a letter to season ticket holders with the same request.

On behalf of our players, coaches and the entire Giants organization, thank you. Thank you for bringing the juice to MetLife Stadium on Sunday. We look forward to seeing you on Monday night when we will be wearing our white color rush uniforms and handing out white rally towels to all fans. You can wear your best white Giants gear to make it a complete “White Out.” Keep bringing it!! Go Giants! Dabs

The Giants are determined to change the culture in East Rutherford and are leaning on fans to help with that transition. They want a true home field advantage.

In Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers, fans responded to the team’s request to get loud. MetLife Stadium was rocking like never before and Panthers head coach Matt Rhule later admitted the noise factored into the outcome of the game.

You can bet things will once again be raucous on Monday night and if Daboll & Co. have their way, it’ll look like a sea of white as well.

