Giants’ Brian Daboll: Tyrod Taylor may receive first-team practice reps

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll revealed on Tuesday that quarterback Tyrod Taylor may soon receive first-team reps in practice over Daniel Jones.

Not really. Daboll says it’s an insignificant detail that’s long been a part of the plan. He notes that the team will be preparing for an emergency in-season situation in which Taylor is thrust into play along with the other offensive starters.

“Will he get a few [first-team] reps here or there? He might,” Daboll told reporters. “I learned from a pretty good coach a while ago — usually he doesn’t tell those guys when he throws them in because that’s what the backup’s role is. You have to go in in a split-second. You prepare like you’re a starter but if the fourth play of the game something happens, you’re in. You’ve got to be ready to go. I don’t necessarily think we’ll tell those guys when that’s going to happen.”

Daboll went on to add that the Giants have “full confidence” in Jones and that Taylor receiving first-team reps is in no way an statement on Jones or his play this summer.

“Absolutely not,” Daboll said when asked if it’s an indictment on Jones.

The Giants’ offense has looked anything but stellar since the onset of training camp with Wink Martindale’s defense regularly dominating at the line of scrimmage. Jones has been under relentless pressure and the results have not inspired.

Taylor has not fared much better in camp, although he has demonstrated an ability to command the huddle and run the offense equally as well as Jones. However, it will be interesting to see how Taylor performs behind the Giants’ first-team line and against Martindale’s wildly aggressive starting defense.

Ultimately, the results are unlikely to factor into the team’s decision on who starts come Week 1 of the regular season. This is still the Daniel Jones show.

