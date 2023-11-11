Giants’ Brian Daboll: Tommy DeVito has grown ‘considerably’

The New York Giants will attempt to break a five-game losing streak against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium this Sunday and they’ll try to do it with undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito at quarterback.

DeVito will make his first official NFL start this week but he’s not new to the gig. He’s played the majority of the snaps the past two weeks coming into both games in relief of the injured Tyrod Taylor and Daniel Jones.

This week, DeVito took all the first-team snaps in practice for the first time this year. He should be more ready for the role than in recent weeks.

Head coach Brian Daboll was asked what he’s been able to convey to DeVito, especially facing the relentless Dallas pass rush.

“The biggest thing that he’s done is he’s done everything he can do to put himself in a good position in terms of his preparation, reviewing the game plan, meeting extra with (quarterbacks coach) Shea (Tierney) and (offensive coordinator Mike) Kaf(ka), coming out here and practicing well and just controlling the things that he can do, and doing his job well,” Daboll said.

Many have to agree that the Jersey native DeVito has developed since he’s gotten here in May. He has looked more and more poised in the pocket and in the huddle with each passing game.

“He’s grown I’d say considerably,” said Daboll. “Again, when you come in as a rookie, regardless of where you’re drafted, when you come in as a rookie, there’s a ton of things you have to learn, and particularly at that spot. So, he’s kind of grown since OTAs. He’s made improvement from OTAs to training camp, I thought he improved in the preseason when he played and when you’re out here, you’re taking a couple of reps a period on the show team.

“So, you’re trying to hone in on your craft individually, but then you have to spend a lot of time studying. I think that Ty and Daniel have been good mentors for him. So, he’s had two full days here, we’ll have a third one, but he’s doing everything he can do.”

It will be a miracle if DeVito leads the Giants to a win this week but what a story it would be. Local boy does good. Sounds nice.

