Giants’ Brian Daboll taking a calmer approach after tumultuous 2023 season

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is known to have a short fuse and has not been shy in letting his feelings be known in public.

But after a tumultuous 6-11 finish in 2023 that saw the Giants take a step back in several directions, Daboll may be beginning to realize his way of doing things may not be the best way for the Giants going forward.

Daboll is entering his third season as head coach and perhaps is toning things down a bit. He won the offseason power struggle, ousting two veteran coordinators (Wink Martindale and Thomas McGaughey), and would have been fine losing offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, too, had he been able to land a head coaching job of his own.

In a recent piece in The Athletic, Giants beat reporter Dan Duggan noticed a marked difference in Daboll from a year ago.

There was a noticeable change in Daboll’s conduct during practices this offseason. In this same offseason program recap a year ago, it was noted that “Daboll had one of his patented red-faced explosions at almost every open practice this spring.” There were no such eruptions, which were typically aimed at assistants for personnel miscues last year, during the five practices open to the media this spring. Daboll wouldn’t say if the calmer approach was a concerted effort, but he offered an interesting explanation for why he was less inclined to blow a gasket during practices.

Daboll cites his being more involved in the play-calling and decision-making as a reason for his shift in temperament, meaning if things go wrong he’ll be the one to blame.

Getting back to 2023, there is regret, and much was learned from the ‘passionate’ approach Daboll employed.

“There are times where I wish I handled things a little bit differently, certainly,” Daboll said.

This past offseason, Giants co-owner John Mara admitted that Daboll was too high-strung and wished he’d “tone it down a bit.”

The Giants have nine new coaches on staff and two new coordinators. Daboll is clearly in command with little resistance from his charges but doesn’t plan on taking advantage by exploiting pressure points.

He calls the relationship with his coordinators “collaborative” and calls them “good teammates.”

We’ll see. Daboll showed up to the Giants’ offseason program looking considerably lighter and appearing in healthier condition. Could that be a sign that he’s turned some kind of a corner?

If Daboll can control his emotions on the sidelines, at practice, and in the locker room, we’ll know he’s turned the corner.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire