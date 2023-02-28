Giants’ Brian Daboll and staff join Joe Schoen at NFL combine
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and members of his staff have joined GM Joe Schoen in Indy for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
High school cheerleader performs by herself at state competition just days after teammates quit squad
An Eagles player tried to get in the head of the Chiefs at the pregame Super Bowl coin-toss, but Chris Jones shut him down.
As Commanders owner Daniel Snyder considers selling the team, or not selling the team, tensions reportedly are on the rise between Snyder and other owners. The Washington Post, in an item that confirms multiple reports that Snyder is blocking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos from bidding on the team, reports that Snyder has now demanded that [more]
Bears GM Ryan Poles has more salary cap space than anyone else in the NFL, and plenty of roster holes to fill.
Is there enough talent near the top half of the draft to convince the Patriots to keep the No. 14 pick? In his latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft, our Phil Perry has Bill Belichick trading down in the first round -- and still landing a talented pass-catcher for Mac Jones.
Derek Carr became a free agent two weeks ago when the Raiders released him. He remains a free agent. The quarterback has visited with two teams, but he has more suitors. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Carr will meet with a “handful” of teams this week in Indianapolis during the NFL Scouting Combine. Carr, [more]
Even though the Eagles' wounds from Glendale are still fresh, it is Mock Draft time - so let's dive into what should be a fascinating first round. By Reuben Frank
Michigan football star Mazi Smith was allowed to play, after his arrest and now, after being charged for felony gun possession in Ann Arbor.
After spending the spring building the playbook with Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions' Jared Goff had a solid training camp and looks poised for a big year
The Chicago Bears may give up No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft as many teams have expressed interest in trading up for the coveted first selection.
Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, is the latest from LIV to take swipe at McIlroy, the most outspoken critic on PGA Tour of the Saudi-funded league.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein recap the biggest news of the week from around the NFL, including the latest in a string of bad press around Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson and the Los Angeles Rams releasing LB Bobby Wagner and reportedly looking to trade CB Jalen Ramsey. Later, the duo look at the quarterback selections Charles made in his latest 2023 NFL mock draft and what each fit would look like.
Here's the latest look at who some experts think the Eagles will pick in our mock draft roundup 2.0. By Dave Zangaro
The New England Patriots have one of the most grueling NFL schedules in 2023. Here's a look at their opponents, ranked in order of difficulty.
The Washington Commanders announced on Monday that they have released quarterback Carson Wentz.
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis is just 63 points shy of equaling Maravich's all-time scoring record.
Jordan Poyer has been here before, but his resume wasn’t nearly as accomplished as it is now. Thus, his market wasn’t as active as it’s expected to be next month. Poyer signed a four-year, $13 million deal with the Bills on the first day of free agency in 2017. After a contract extension, six seasons, [more]
The MMA community shared its thoughts on Jake Paul's first combat sports loss against Tommy Fury in their boxing grudge match.
As expected, the Commanders have placed the franchise tag on defensive tackle Daron Payne. The Commanders made it official and franchised Payne this morning, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That means Payne has the option to sign for a fully guaranteed $18.937 million for the 2023 season. He also has the option to negotiate [more]
Patriots coaches reportedly were instructed not to be too hard on Mac Jones during the quarterback's struggles "in an effort to protect him from being too critical of himself."