Giants’ Brian Daboll ranked 8th-best head coach in NFL

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll burst onto the NFL scene in 2022, leading the team to their first playoff appearance since 2016 and their first playoff victory since Super Bowl XLVI.

The Giants finished the regular season with a record of 9-7-1, which was also their first time above .500 since that 2016 season.

Given all he accomplished in his first-ever season as the lead dog, Daboll was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year.

Now headed into 2023, expectations are even higher for Daboll & Co. They don’t just have those in East Rutherford believing, they have many from around the NFL landscape buying in.

One of those is Ross Tucker of The 33rd Team, who recently ranked Daboll eighth-best among NFL head coaches.

Daboll has a small one-year sample size, but I still don’t know how he got that New York Giants roster into the postseason at all let alone winning a road game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The seven coaches who were ranked ahead of Daboll were Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirianni, Sean Payton, Mike Tomlin, Bill Belichick and Andy Reid.

The fact that Daboll is already ranked eighth on Tucker’s list is telling. The job he did in 2022 was impressive to even the most biased observer and certainly to the objective observer. But as co-owner John Mara said this offseason, that praise can evaporate in a hurry — you can go from Bono to bozo overnight.

