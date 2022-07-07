Giants’ Brian Daboll ranked 22nd among NFL HCs

The New York Giants are going on their fifth head coach since Tom Coughlin was ousted after the 2015 season. Brian Daboll, the longtime Bill Belichick assistant who furthered his brad as an assistant at Alabama and the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, has been hired to turn the Giants back into winners.

Daboll has already gained traction with critics, even without coaching so much as a preseason game. In a recent ranking of current NFL head coaches, CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin has Daboll ranked 22nd out of 32 coaches.

“Until settling in as QB Josh Allen’s top tutor in Buffalo, Daboll never lasted more than two seasons as an offensive coordinator, anywhere. But you can’t overlook the way he helped tailor the Bills’ attack to Allen’s dual-threat strengths, and his history with Alabama and the Patriots at least hints at head-coaching-level resolve. Now, how quickly can he find or groom star power at QB in New York, where the lineup is closer to rebuilding than contending?”

A lot is contingent on whether fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones improves to the level the team needs, meaning reducing turnovers, scoring more points and staying healthy – three things Jones has struggled with.

The Giants have lost 10 or more games five years straight and in seven of the last eight seasons. The legacy of losing is hovering over them even though new general manager Joe Schoen is off to a stellar start ridding the Giants of the mistakes and miscalculations of the past decade.

