Giants’ Brian Daboll praises Jalin Hyatt’s ‘tremendous improvement’

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on Thursday that second-year wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has shown marked improvement from his disappointing rookie season.

#NYGiants Daboll – hyatt made "tremendous improvement" in knowing what to do out of the huddle and pre-snap — GiantsWFAN (@giantswfan) June 6, 2024

Speaking to the media at the team’s ninth of 10 scheduled OTAs, Daboll said he was “pleased with where Hyatt was at,” coming into this year’s offseason program.

The Giants traded up in the third round in last year’s NFL draft to select Hyatt, a speedy wideout from Tennessee who once scored five touchdowns in a game versus Alabama.

Much was expected from Hyatt right out of the gate as he was clocked at 24 MPH in camp last summer, a record high among NFL players.

Quarterback issues and inconsistency limited his production in just seven starts. He caught 23 of 40 targets for 373 yards in 2023 but had no touchdowns playing on 50.45 percent of the offensive snaps.

The Giants hope to exploit defenses on the outside with Hyatt’s speed on one wing and rookie Malik Nabers on the other with Wan’Dale Robinson in the slot. Hyatt is also expected to line up in the slot in some formations.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire