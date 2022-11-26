Giants’ Brian Daboll passed on ref criticism following Week 12 meltdown

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll got heated during the first quarter of his team’s 28-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

And when we say heated, we mean heated.

Officials threw a questionable penalty flag on offensive lineman Tyre Phillips for being downfield illegally on Isaiah Hodgins’ 24-yard touchdown reception. The score was nullified and the Giants ended up kicking a field goal instead of going up, 7-0.

Brian Daboll is mad, madpic.twitter.com/RL4tnND3Wo — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 24, 2022

“I’m not going to get into whether I agree or not agree. They called it; obviously, the referee saw something to call it. There’s nothing we can do about it. We got to go ahead and get onto the next play. It’s a hard job that those guys have,” Daboll told reporters on Friday.

The Giants took a 13-7 lead into the tunnel at halftime that could have been 17-7. Whether that would have made much of a difference is unknown.

The Cowboys came out in the second half and scored a touchdown on each of their first three possessions to take a 28-13 lead and essentially put the Giants away, 28-20.

Although he wouldn’t address the issue publicly, it’s a safe bet that Daboll reached out to the league over the Phillips penalty and a phantom defensive holding call against cornerback Darnay Holmes.

