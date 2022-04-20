Giants' Brian Daboll not worried about Kadarius Toney missing voluntary minicamp

Giants HC Brian Daboll wearing black sweatshirt during press conference

Giants WR Kadarius Toney was a notable player not currently at the team's voluntary minicamp in East Rutherford. However, head coach Brian Daboll wasn't sweating it.

"I've had good talks with KT. I've had good talks with some of the other guys," Daboll said. "I'm encouraged where we are in terms of participation, what we've been doing and we're going to keep moving in the right direction.

"This is a voluntary camp, so the guys that are here we're going to work with. The guys that aren't, they're going to miss out on some things, but it's voluntary for a reason.

Yes, the camp is voluntary, but Toney's development is crucial for this new Giants regime. We saw the talent he had last season -- when he was able to play. He had an up-and-down year that was filled with injuries, limiting him to just 10 games with only four starts.



James Bradberry being absent makes sense -- he knows he's still on the trading block. Why bother learning a new defense now if you might not be in the scheme come September anyway?

But for Toney, this is a whole new system he has to learn. And Daboll mentioned that he doesn't get the playbook until he's present in New Jersey because they aren't doing anything virtual.

In the end, Daboll emphasized the voluntary aspect of it, but knows that players like Toney are simply missing out right now.

Giants mandatory minicamp isn't until June 7-9 with multiple OTAs following rookie minicamp, which is May 13-15.