Giants’ Brian Daboll not looking ahead, focused week-to-week

Saturday is usually a day off or a travel day for the New York Giants but since they aren’t playing until Monday night — at home against the Green Bay Packers — there was activity at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford.

Head coach Brian Daboll updated the media on the injuries of importance starting with tight end Daniel Bellinger, who is still at home battling an undisclosed illness.

“Came in, still not feeling good so he’s home,” Daboll said before outlining the rest of the injury list.

“Dexter (Lawrence II), but he practiced yesterday. He’s going to practice, yeah. And he did some team stuff yesterday, so that was good, but he’ll be questionable, but he’ll practice again today. A’Shawn (Robinson), I think he’ll be okay and Isaiah Simmons. So those will be the four players and then Evan (Neal), he will be out. I think that’s everybody.”

The Giants are going with rookie Tommy DeVito at quarterback again this week. He was asked if this would be more than a week-to-week thing.

“I’d say I’m just focused on this week; we’re doing everything we can do to get ready. So do everything you can do to get ready to play this game, which is a big game against a really good football team, and really focused on that,” Dabes said.

Daboll was asked about his message to the team this week that they are still alive for a postseason berth.

“I try to take it week-to-week,” he said. “Again, I saw what Saquon (Barkley) said. Look, the only thing that we can control is going out there and playing and coaching as good as we can control.

“Try to focus on that, have a good week of preparation, have a good week of practice, do all the necessary things we need to do to go out there on Monday night against a good team that’s playing well and play as good as we can play. That’s where we’re at here.”

The Giants are coming off their bye and two straight wins before that, giving them some momentum heading into the final five games of the regular season.

Daboll explained what changes he made during the bye.

“We changed some of the stuff we do relative to the early parts of practice,” he said. “What the offense is working on, what’s the defense working on, how many reps we do. We do that every week. It’s really not much different because it’s a primetime game. There’s always discussions on how can we optimize and make use of the things we need to make use of.

“Whether it’s technique, whether it’s group work, whether it’s meeting time, practice time, how long the periods go, is it six reps? Is it eight reps? Is it five reps? So, we try to do that every week. It’s a little bit different though because it was the bye, then coming off the bye, then playing on a Monday night, then there’s the next part of it too after that. So, try to just do what we can to give ourselves the best chance.”

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire