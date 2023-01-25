Giants’ Brian Daboll named a finalists for AP Coach of the Year Award

In what will come as little surprise to anyone, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has been named a finalist for the 2022 AP Coach of the Year Award.

The Associated Press, along with the NFL, revealed a list of the five finalists on Wednesday.

Which HC will be named the 2022 AP Coach of the Year? 📺: #NFLHonors — Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9pm ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/mw8KIvDrDt — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2023

The AP quickly revealed that the final five has actually already been narrowed down to the final three. Daboll was also among that group of finalists.

Update: Per the AP, Brian Daboll, Kyle Shanahan and Doug Pederson are the final 3. https://t.co/tywQsZswFT — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 25, 2023

More to come…

Related

PFWA name Giants' Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence to All-NFC Team 2023 NFL draft: Giants projected to receive 2 compensatory picks Giants' Davis Webb will consider a turn to coaching this offseason

List

7 biggest surprises of Giants' 2022 season

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire