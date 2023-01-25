Giants’ Brian Daboll named a finalists for AP Coach of the Year Award

Dan Benton
·1 min read

In what will come as little surprise to anyone, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has been named a finalist for the 2022 AP Coach of the Year Award.

The Associated Press, along with the NFL, revealed a list of the five finalists on Wednesday.

The AP quickly revealed that the final five has actually already been narrowed down to the final three. Daboll was also among that group of finalists.

More to come…

Related

PFWA name Giants' Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence to All-NFC Team

2023 NFL draft: Giants projected to receive 2 compensatory picks

Giants' Davis Webb will consider a turn to coaching this offseason

List

7 biggest surprises of Giants' 2022 season

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

Recommended Stories