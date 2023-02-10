Giants' Brian Daboll named 2022 Coach of the Year

Brian Daboll / USA TODAY Sports/SNY treated image

Brian Daboll made an immediate impact during his first season with the Giants, and on Thursday night he was rewarded for his efforts by being named 2022 AP Coach of the Year.

Daboll was announced as the winner during the 12th annual NFL Honors, edging out Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers. Daboll is the first Giants coach to be selected Coach of the Year since Jim Fassel in 1997.

Hired by the Giants in January, the former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator took over a team that had gone 4-13 in 2021 and molded them into a 9-7-1 playoff team in his first season.

The Giants' improbable turnaround saw Big Blue back in the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season. Not only did they make the playoffs, but the Daboll-led Giants also notched an impressive 31-24 road win over the No. 3 seed Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round.

Daboll’s offensive scheme got the most out of a Giants roster that was very limited at the wide receiver position, with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley both flourishing under the head coach’s tutelage.

Jones went from looking like a first-round bust to seemingly securing his spot as the Giants starter, throwing for a career-high 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 708 yards and seven more touchdowns on the ground. Barkley also enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career, rushing for a personal-best 1,312 yards with 10 rushing TDs.

Now, the key will be how Daboll follows up his sensational first season, and with the Giants having a good amount of cap space to work with this offseason, the head coach could have much more to work with in 2023.