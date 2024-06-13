Giants’ Brian Daboll, Mike Kafka: Evan Neal can be counted on

New York Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal continues to rehab his surgically repaired ankle, and the process is taking longer than expected.

With surgery completed in January, Neal expected to be back on the field in time for organized team activities (OTAs). Instead, he remains on the sideline watching while his ankle continues to heal.

Even with his delayed return to action, Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka agree that Neal can be counted on when he’s ready to go.

“We can count on him. He’s in here, he’s working his butt off, and hopefully, when everybody gets back, like I said yesterday, I’m hopeful we’re going to have everybody ready to go in terms of how Ronnie Barnes has set it up and Aaron Wellman has set it up,” Daboll told reporters on Wednesday. “Evan is on his program in terms of trying to get back as soon as he can. He’s doing everything he can do.”

Kafka shares Daboll’s sentiment.

“Absolutely I can count on Evan Neal. He’s going through his rehab process and I know he’s eager to get out there,” Kafka said. “All those meetings in the O-line room, he’s asking great questions and really into it and trying to get better. The medical side of it, our staff is going to take care of him and make sure he’s on schedule. Whenever he’s ready to go, he’ll be ready to go.”

Neal has underwhelmed since the Giants drafted him in 2022, but his effort isn’t going unnoticed. He wants to perform well; he’s trying to learn what he can in meetings and from watching practice.

The Giants hope this translates to better on-field performance in 2024.

