Giants’ Brian Daboll leaves door open to Andrew Thomas playing RT

The New York Giants have been putting their offensive line back together this offseason with some mid- to low-level free agent signings after having come into the process with just one position — left tackle — spoken for this upcoming season.

That would be where former first round pick Andrew Thomas will supposedly play. The third-year tackle out of Georgia is coming off a sophomore campaign where he improved his game in leaps and bounds.

That aside, it is not chiseled in stone that Thomas is the Giants’ left tackle of the future. They hold the fifth and seventh overall selections in this next week’s NFL draft and could supplant Thomas with a better option at left tackle, which would move him over to the right side.

Head coach Brian Daboll, speaking before the Giants’ beat pool on Wednesday morning, wasn’t committing to anything, saying that the depth chart is more of a “rep chart” at the moment and that he values flexibility and will be moving players around during OTAs.

Brian Daboll leaves open possibility that #Giants could draft a LT and ask Andrew Thomas to play RT. ‘He’s done a good job at LT. We’re going to take the best player available.’ — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) April 20, 2022

Thomas did a fine job at left tackle last season but should the Giants take Alabama’s Evan Neal or Charles Cross of Mississippi State, there could be a shift in position.

That would make the Giants stronger at both tackle spots, which is something they’ve needed for quite some time.

