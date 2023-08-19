Giants’ Brian Daboll jokes about new MetLife Stadium turf

The New York Giants played a game for the first time since MetLife Stadium replaced their controversial playing surface earlier this year.

Head coach Brian Daboll was asked after the game if he received any feedback from the players on the turf.

“I didn’t,” he replied. “No, I didn’t.”

But Daboll had his own review to add.

“It’s fine. I’m just standing on it. I’m not running around and cutting and doing all those things. It’s a little softer on my lower back, which is always good,” he joked.

The previous surface was consistently panned by both the Giants and their co-tenants, the Jets, as well as many visiting teams. The amount of ‘soft tissue’ and joint injuries over the years made MetLife a house of horrors for players and coaches.

Over the past decade, the Giants were one of the most-injured teams in the NFL.

There were no reported injuries during the Giants’ 21-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Friday night.

