Giants’ Brian Daboll impressed with rookie class: They’re ‘making strides’

The New York Giants selected seven players in the 2023 NFL draft and through two weeks of the preseason, every single one of them is making an impact.

Center John Michael Schmitz, cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins, and running back Eric Gray (return man) are all in line to start. Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt figures to play a significant role, while defensive lineman Jordon Riley and safety Gervarrius Owens also appear to be playing their way into the rotation.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll could not be happier with the group, noting that each rookie — including some undrafted rookies — is improving every single day.

“I think they have been here for quite some time after the draft process. They’ve made strides each and every day. There is a lot of things that are happening to them for the first time,” Daboll told reporters on Saturday.

Hyatt failed to make an impact during his NFL debut against the Detroit Lions and had a drop against the Panthers on Friday night, but he quickly rebounded with a 33-yard touchdown reception. It was an impressive play for a rookie facing much scrutiny.

“Just because you are not getting a lot of passes as a receiver and catches as a receiver doesn’t always necessarily mean you are not improving, and I think he’s done that since he’s been here. There is a lot to learn, he still has a lot to learn, but he’s made strides,” Daboll said of Hyatt. “He would be the first to tell you that he’s got still a lot to learn and a long way to go.”

All of the rookies do but it’s about stacking good days. Thus far, they’ve all done that.

“I think whether you are a rookie or a two-year vet, a five-year vet, you go through a process that starts back in OTAs and camp. You work hard at it, you prepare for it and if you prepare hard for it and continue to practice it, as a coach you have confidence in those players because of the amount of time and effort and energy they put into it,” Daboll said.

Like Hyatt and some others, there is a “long way to go” for Gray, as Daboll says. But also like the others, he’s been improving each day and raising his stock.

“I think he has made good decisions back there (as a return man),” Daboll said. “The more he does it, the better it is, particularly outside and in our stadium in particular with the wind. There was some good wind there last night in terms of the kicking game. He’s worked hard at it, he will continue to work hard at it and much like Jalin, I think he’s made some strides, but he’s still got a ways to go.”

The rookies have one more preseason game to play before cuts begin and for all seven, they now appear to be playing for a contributing role rather than just a roster spot itself.

