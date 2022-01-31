Giants’ Brian Daboll holds introductory press conference: 10 takeaways

The New York Giants introduced Brian Daboll as the 20th head coach in franchise history on Monday. And like general manager Joe Schoen before him, he had the red carpet rolled out for a major press conference.

Daboll met in the field house with a number of national and local reporters, while members of the staff and several players, including Sterling Shepard and Blake Martinez, were also in attendance.

Here are 10 takeaways from Daboll’s introductory press conference:

No promises

Brian Daboll: "We've got a lot of work to do. That's for sure." Says he won't make any promises or predictions. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 31, 2022

Offensive scheme TBD

Daboll says his offense will depend on the players. Their goal is to develop a system around the talent they have and what they do best. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 31, 2022

Intend to keep Patrick Graham

Daboll confirms the Giants intend to keep Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator. Says the two have a "good working relationship." — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 31, 2022

A lot to like about DJ

Daboll confirms that the Giants intend to build around Daniel Jones. Says, "there's a lot of things to like about Daniel." Adds that their goal is to make DJ the best version of himself. And admits the lack of stability has hurt. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 31, 2022

Dream come true

Daboll: "This was a dream come true. You're talking about the New York Giants." — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 31, 2022

Starting from scratch

Daboll warns that the Giants are completely "starting from scratch." Important to temper expectations on 2022. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 31, 2022

Pressure, pressure, pressure

Daboll says Giants understand the pressure and the frustration from fans, but they're just focused on doing everything the right way. "Inspire, listen, learn and develop." Like Eli Manning before him, says there's less pressure if you're prepared. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 31, 2022

Temper expectations

Daboll is impressed by the Cincy turnaround but says that's too far down the road for the Giants. "You have to learn to crawl before you can walk." — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 31, 2022

Not trying to emulate

Daboll says he's comfortable in his own skin. He's not trying to be a Bill Belichick or Nick Saban. Says his grandmother is harder than Bill or Nick can ever be, so she's prepared him more than anyone else. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 31, 2022

Using Saquon Barkley

Daboll says Saquon Barkley is a very talented player. Adds that they will attempt to use Barkley's unique skillset the best they can. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 31, 2022

