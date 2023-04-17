Giants' Brian Daboll discusses Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence contract situations as duo skips start of offseason workouts

Jan 1, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) celebrates a defensive stop with running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants kicked off the unofficial start of their 2023 season on Monday, holding their first day of offseason workouts. While the day was notable for having new faces like tight end Darren Waller in attendance, it was perhaps more notable for players who weren’t there, like Saquon Barkley and Dexter Lawrence.

Barkley, of course, received the franchise tag from the Giants this offseason but has yet to sign the tender. As a result of not currently having a signed contract, Barkley is not permitted in the building.

Lawrence, meanwhile, is under contract on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal (which pays him close to $12.5 million), but the 25-year-old is looking for a new long-term contract.

Head coach Brian Daboll, preparing for his second season at the helm, met with reporters virtually on Monday afternoon, and while the absence of Barkley and Lawrence was a hot topic, Daboll didn’t say much on the duo -- aside from the fact that he’s had conversations with both players.

“I’d say, first of all, we’ve had a great turnout. Had a few meetings here today. I think the guys that are here are excited to be back,” Daboll said when asked about Barkley and Lawrence. “Got off to a good start. Again, phase one is really about the physical part of it, getting quicker, faster, stronger, and then there’s a few little meetings here and there based on scheme.

“I’ve talked to both of those players, both Saquon and Dex. But I’ll leave those conversations, as I always do, private.”

Understandably, Daboll fielded multiple questions about the two star players not participating, and he reiterated that these workouts are voluntary, noting that he’s happy with how many players were in East Rutherford on Monday.

“I’d say we have a very high percentage of people that are here, and that’s what we’ll work at, getting better each day,” he said.

“I take it day by day,” he later added. “Again, I’ve had conversations with both of those guys and both of those conversations will remain private, and I hope you can respect that, but that’s kind of where we’re at.”

Story continues

Barkley and Lawrence are both coming off career years in 2022. A rejuvenated Barkley ran for a career-best 1,312 yards with 10 touchdowns, earning his second Pro Bowl nod and finishing as a Comeback Player of the Year finalist. Lawrence made his first Pro Bowl and a Second Tam All-Pro nod after seeing his sack total jump up to 7.5 (his previous best was 4.0 in 2020) and his QB hits total rise from 11 in 2021 to 28 in 2022.

For now, the Giants have begun their prep work for 2023 without two of their top players. But Daboll knows there’s still a long way to go before Big Blue kicks off their regular season schedule (the 2023 schedule hasn’t even been released yet), and plenty can change between now and then.

“This is the NFL … there are a lot of things on the business side of the NFL that go along, and again, [GM Joe Schoen] has done a great side with his conversations, and again, there are certain things that I’m just not going to go into here because they’re private for our team,” Daboll said. “But a lot of respect for those guys. It’s April 17 here, we’ve got a long way until we get going.”